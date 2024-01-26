Divya Pahuja murder: Absconding accused Ravi Banga arrested in Jaipur

Gurugram, Jan 26 A team of Gurugram Police on Friday arrested an absconding accused Ravi Banga -- in connection with the murder of Divya Pahuja, a former Gurugram-based model and girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, in Jaipur, an official said.

"The accused has been taken on a three-day police remand for questioning," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime), said.

Banga has been on the run since January 2. The Gurugram Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 against him.

Divya Pahuja, 27, was allegedly shot dead on January 2 by Abhijeet Singh, the owner of Hotel City Point, where she was staying.

According to the police, Divya and Abhijeet were in a relationship and the latter killed the woman in a fit of rage after she refused to delete some of his objectionable photos from her mobile phone.

Following his arrest, Abhijeet told the police that Divya was also blackmailing him and extorting money from him.

Following the murder that took place on January 2, Balraj and Ravi -- Abhijeet's friends, had dumped Divya's lifeless body in Bhakra Canal in Patiala which was recovered from a canal at Tohana in Haryana's Fatehabad district on January 13.

During the investigation, the police found that Balraj Gill, a resident of Sector-5, Panchkula, and Ravi Banga, a resident of Gurdwara Road Model Town, Hisar, were involved in connection with the murder case.

In connection with Divya's murder, the police have so far arrested seven persons including the prime accused, Abhijeet Singh, his aides Om Prakash, Hemraj, Balraj Gill, Parvesh, Ravi Banga and a woman, Megha.

The woman had helped Abhijeet in hiding documents and personal belongings of Divya.

Om Prakash and Hemraj had helped Abhijeet to drag Divya's body into the boot of a BMW car.

Parvesh had supplied the 'murder weapon' to Abhijeet.

Divya came in contact with Abhijeet through a jailed gangster, Binder Gujjar.

Binder Gujjar is said to be the prime conspirator in the alleged "fake encounter" of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, along with the Gurugram Police, which took place in Mumbai in 2016.

Divya was the prime accused in the case.

Later, she was arrested in connection with the gangster's murder, and she spent seven years in jail.

She was granted bail last year in June by the Bombay High Court.

Divya's family has alleged that her murder was conspired by Sandeep Gadoli's family members, along with Abhijeet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor