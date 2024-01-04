Divya Pahuja murder: Gurugram Police to seek remand of accused, multiple teams searching for absconding men

Gurugram, Jan 4 The Gurugram Police will on Thursday seek the remand of three arrested accused in connection with the murder case of Divya Pahuja, a former model, even as teams were raiding multiple locations to nab more people involved in the crime and recover the body.

Pahuja was killed in a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday night.

Crime branch teams of the Gurugram Police raided multiple locations in Haryana and Punjab to nab the absconding accused and to recover the body of the deceased.

Sources said that Pajuja's body could have been dumped somewhere in Punjab.

Divya Pahuja was jailed for seven years in connection with the alleged 'fake' encounter along with gangster Sandeep Gadoli.

Pahuja, who was reportedly Gadoli's girlfriend, was granted bail in June last year. Months later, on Tuesday, she was allegedly murdered at a Gurugram hotel.

On Wednesday the Gurugram Police arrested three people , including prime suspect Abhijeet, and two others -- Om Prakash and Hemraj. Both Prakash and Hemraj used to work in Abhijeet's hotel located near the city's bus stand.

"The arrested accused will be questioned thoroughly to know the whereabouts of the absconding criminals. The prime suspect, however, confessed his involvement in the crime," said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

Pahuja was allegedly killed by Abhijeet Singh, who is the owner of City Point Hotel where the murder took place. CCTV footage showed Abhijeet Singh and others dragging a body wrapped in a blanket.

During police interrogation, Abhijeet told the police that Pahuja's mobile had some objectionable photos and that he was being blackmailed by her on several occasions. Abhijeet was asking for the password, and when Divya refused it, he allegedly shot her dead.

Police are trying to locate the mobile phone and also to recover the crime weapon.

The murder suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a blue BMW car, carrying Pahuja's body in the boot.

However, the body has not been recovered yet. Police are searching CCTV footage of the route taken by the accused.

