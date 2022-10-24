Diwali 2022: PM Modi arrives at Kargil to celebrate festival with army soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate Diwali with army soldiers for the 8th consecutive year on Monday (Oct 24). PM Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate with army jawans as per a tweet by the PMO. The PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers."

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali. Earlier, PM Modi had shared Diwali wishes on Twitter and wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends."