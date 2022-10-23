Diwali 2022: PM Modi to launch ‘Deepotsav Mahotsav’ today in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is all set to begin his visit to Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali 2022, will attend the ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations on Sunday after offering prayers to Lord Ram at the under-construction Ram Janmabhoomi temple. During the Deepotsav Mahotsav, around 18 lakh earthen lamps will be lit today as part of Diwali celebrations that will also include fireworks, a laser show, and the staging of Ramlilas.

As per PTI reports, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa said over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank. The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots. People in large number thronged Ram ki Paidi on Saturday evening to have a feel of the Deepotsav, however, the earthen lamps placed there were not lit. Volunteers were seen urging the crowd to watch their steps. Many excited youngsters were busy talking selfies and pictures with the dazzling Diwali view of Ram mandir. Deepotsav organizers informed PTI that all the volunteers have been instructed to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and to maintain approximately two to three feet of distance between two squares.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to perform a ‘puja’ at the Ram temple. He will also inspect the construction work of the Ram temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of the Lord, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday. Around 6.30 pm, the Prime Minister will witness an ‘aarti’ on the banks of the Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him, the statement said.