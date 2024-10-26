Diwali 2024: KSRTC To Operate 2000 Additional Buses During Deepavali From Bengaluru

Officials said on Saturday that the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for operating 2,000 extra buses from Bengaluru to various places from October 30 to November 1, in view of the Deepavali festival. They said that later, special buses will be operated from various intra- and Inter-City locations to Bengaluru from November 3 to 4.

According to KSRTC, special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places. Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Mercara.

"All premier special buses will be operated from BMTC Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Calicut and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala state." it stated.

In addition, special buses will be operated from all taluk/district bus stands in the jurisdiction of KSRTC based on the traffic needs, it added.