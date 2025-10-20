Diwali 2025 Celebration: BSF Soldiers Celebrate Deepavali at India-Pakistan Border in Jaisalmer (Watch Video)

The India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer lit up during Diwali as Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers celebrated the festival of lights on Sunday. A video shared by the news agency IANS from the border area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, where security personnel, including women, made rangolis written "Shubha Deepavali" and set candles on fencing on Sunday night, October 19.

They were also seen bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets with fellow soldiers, while staying alert on duty. A soldier said, "Because we are here, the country is safe. This was the first Diwali at the Jaisalmer border after Operation Sindoor, with tighter security all around."

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: BSF soldiers celebrated Diwali at the India-Pakistan border with diyas, rangoli, and songs, while staying alert on duty. pic.twitter.com/WkZgxhPMPh — IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2025

Commandant Mukesh Panwar of the 122 Battalion said that they were observing the festival as a family. "We are celebrating Diwali along the international border with great fervour like a family."

Also Read | Diwali Padwa Special: Latest Mangalsutra Designs To Gift Your Wife This Padwa.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army soldiers celebrated Diwali by bursting firecrackers and lighting earthen lamps along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector. During the Diwali celebrations, Indian Army officers also offered prayers. The officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) also celebrated Diwali at the Attari border in Punjab's Amritsar by lighting fireworks.