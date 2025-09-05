'Diwali before Diwali': Leaders across parties welcome GST reforms, call it big relief

New Delhi, Sep 5 The latest round of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms announced by the Centre has drawn widespread praise from leaders across party lines, who hailed the move as a major relief for the poor, farmers, women and the middle class.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao termed the reform a step for the new generation. “This new reform is a major step for the new generation. It provides significant relief to women, substantial benefits for farmers, and support for students,” he said.

BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh celebrated the decision, calling it a festive gift for the nation.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has given a big benefit to the poor and middle class before the festivals. Several major decisions have been taken to provide relief to MSMEs and small shopkeepers. This is truly a day to celebrate Diwali before Diwali. Ahead of Navratri, Diwali and Chhath, there is an atmosphere of happiness across the country. Taxes on essential goods like roti, kapda and makaan have been made almost zero or very low. Historic reforms have been made to provide relief to the poor, middle class and farmers,” Chugh said.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar also welcomed the decision. “Regarding the GST reforms, I wholeheartedly welcome this decision by the Union government and sincerely appreciate the steps taken by Narendra Modi ji and Nirmala Sitharaman ji. This move is welcomed by every citizen of India, as well as economic experts, media professionals, industrialists, business communities, and ordinary middle-class citizens,” he said.

From the Shiv Sena, leader Shaina NC pointed out that the biggest beneficiary is the consumer. “Whether it’s two-wheelers, small cars, TVs, ACs, cement, which have come down from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, the end beneficiary is the consumer. It is not the government, it is the consumer who has simplified processes,” she said.

Another Shiv Sena leader, Manisha Kayande, praised PM Modi’s approach.

“One special quality of PM Modi is that his announcements always carry a surprise factor, and the GST reforms are the same way. We welcome this,” she stated.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the reforms a step towards building a healthier and stronger India.

Interacting with social media users on X and responding to posts by economists, corporate employees and middle-class people on GST 2.0 reforms, PM Modi said the measures reflect the vision of ‘Swasth Bharat’ by making essential food items, cooking essentials and protein-rich products more affordable for families across the country.

“The #NextGenGST measures reflect the vision of 'Swasth Bharat' by making essential food items, cooking essentials and protein-rich products more affordable for families across India,” PM Modi said.

