Diwali Bonus for Railway Employees: Government Approves ₹1,866-Crore For Staff
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 24, 2025 19:10 IST2025-09-24T19:07:22+5:302025-09-24T19:10:34+5:30
The government has approved a ₹1,866 crore Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for 10.90 lakh railway employees for the fiscal year 2024-25. Equivalent to 78 days’ wages, the bonus will be paid ahead of the festive season, rewarding employee performance. The PLB payment to all eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja holidays.
The bonus will be paid to various categories of railway staff, including:
Track maintainers
Loco Pilots
Train Managers (Guard)
Station Masters
Supervisors
Technicians
Technician Helpers
Pointsman
Ministerial Staff
Other Group ‘C’ staff
Last year, the Union Cabinet had approved payment of a productivity-linked bonus to over 11.72 lakh railway employees in October. The productivity-linked incentive was equal to 78 days' salary, totalling ₹2,029 crore. The approval of the ₹1,866 crore Productivity Linked Bonus by the government marks a routine yet significant recognition of railway employees' performance.