Diwali Bonus for Railway Employees: Government Approves ₹1,866-Crore For Staff

The government has approved a ₹1,866 crore Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for 10.90 lakh railway employees for the fiscal year 2024-25. Equivalent to 78 days’ wages, the bonus will be paid ahead of the festive season, rewarding employee performance. The PLB payment to all eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja holidays.

The bonus will be paid to various categories of railway staff, including:

Track maintainers

Loco Pilots

Train Managers (Guard)

Station Masters

Supervisors

Technicians

Technician Helpers

Pointsman

Ministerial Staff

Other Group ‘C’ staff

Last year, the Union Cabinet had approved payment of a productivity-linked bonus to over 11.72 lakh railway employees in October. The productivity-linked incentive was equal to 78 days' salary, totalling ₹2,029 crore. The approval of the ₹1,866 crore Productivity Linked Bonus by the government marks a routine yet significant recognition of railway employees’ performance.