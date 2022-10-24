Diwali celebrations begin in Ujjain's Mahakaleswar temple

Celebrations of Diwali, the festival of lights, began early Monday morning at Ujjain's Mahakaleswar Jyotirlinga as thousands of devotees thronged to the temple to offer their prayers on this auspicious day.

A special aarti is being offered at the Mahakal Temple to mark 'Naraka Chaturdashi'.

"Following all the traditions, lord Mahakal has been offered Chappan Bhog and fhuljhari," priest Mahesh Sharma told ANI.

Narak Chaturdashi falls on the fourteenth day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Narak Chaturdashi is being celebrated on the same day as Diwali (October 24).

The festival is observed across India to mark the victory over the mythical demon king Narakasura by Lord Krishna. Narakasur, an asura (demon), was slain on this day, according to Hindu tradition, by Krishna and Satyabhama. Abhyanga Snan on Chaturdashi day, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, will begin at 05:05 am and end at 06:27 am.

It is considered auspicious to take an oil bath on the day before sunrise as it is believed that Lord Krishna took an oil bath to wipe all the blood and grime off his body after killing Narakasur.

Naraka Chaturdashi is also known as Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaturdashi, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi, Bhoot Chaturdashi and marks the second of the five days of Diwali festivities that start with Dhanteras.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

With Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi as the first day and Bhai Dooj as the last, Diwali festivities last for five days. Govatsa Dwadashi signifies the beginning of Diwali in Maharashtra one day earlier. The festivities began on October 21 in Maharashtra. Drik Panchang predicts that Diwali's five days began on October 22 and will end on October 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

