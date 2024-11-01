Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024: Special Session to Mark Samvat 2081 Begins, Sensex Gains 470 Points; All Sectors in Green

The Indian stock market began the first trading session of Samvat 2081 on a strong note. During the special one-hour Muhurat trading session, the BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange's Nifty opened with significant gains. The Sensex rose by 470 points, with major gainers on the Nifty including M&M, Eicher Motors, ONGC, Titan Company, and IndusInd Bank, while Britannia, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and HUL saw declines.

As of the last trading session, the market capitalization was Rs 444.73 lakh crore. Between Samvat 2080 and Samvat 2081, Indian stock market investors' wealth increased by Rs 128 lakh crore, marking the highest gains recorded in a Samvat year in the history of the Indian stock market.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024

#WATCH | 'Muhurat Trading' and bell ringing ceremony underway at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/1SYHkn6mpg — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2024

A special puja was organized for Muhurat trading at the National Stock Exchange, where NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan extended Diwali wishes to investors. Chauhan expressed hopes that the new Samvat 2081 would surpass the success of Samvat 2080. Advising investors to invest wisely, he cautioned against relying on tips, rumors, and WhatsApp messages. He also recommended that investors unfamiliar with derivatives should avoid trading in them.