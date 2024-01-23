Diya Kumari meets UNGA President, says India is now the voice of Global South

Jaipur, Jan 23 Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, on Tuesday met Dennis Francis, President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), at the City Palace here.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj (IFS), and United Nations Resident Coordinator, Shombi Sharp, were also present on the occasion.

Diya Kumari later said that during the discussions on various international and contemporary issues, the UNGA President praised India's foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He highlighted the G-20 Summit chaired by India, India's help to many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, and raising voice against the ongoing wars around the world.

The Deputy CM said the entire world is impressed by the efforts being made by the Prime Minister for the overall development of the Global South.

The Prime Minister also gave the slogan of 'One World, One Family, One Future' in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at the G-20 conference and is trying to unite the world through the International Solar Alliance.

Diya Kumari also talked about the heritage conservation in detail on the occasion.

Dennis Francis is on a five-day visit to India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor