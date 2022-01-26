DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah day-dreaming about Congress coming back to power in 2023: BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA P Rajeev on Friday said that the Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar are day-dreaming about their party coming back to power in the state after 2023 assembly polls.

"DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are day dreaming about Congress coming to power after 2023 assembly polls in the state," said Rajeev in Vijayapura.

Rajeev also said that allegations by both leaders that BJP MLAs are in touch with Congress party are baseless.

"No one will leave BJP. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar's statements are a myth. They are making statements without proof. I am confident that BJP will become most powerful party in 2023 again," added Rajeev.

He also said that the Congress party should not be considered as a party with credibility.

On the cabinet expansion of state government, Rajeev said, "I am committed to the High Command's decision on the ministerial position. Let the ministerial aspirants speak within the four walls of the party. BJP high command leaders will weigh in and decide about it. As President Nalinkumar Katil suggested, party would take the decision to fill the remaining four ministerial posts."

( With inputs from ANI )

