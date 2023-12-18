DMCH liquor party': Principal claims college doctors were not involved

Patna, Dec 18 A day after a video clip of a "liquor party" in the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) went viral on social media, its Principal Dr K.N. Mishra claimed that neither he or any other doctor of the college was involved in the incident.

"We had organised a Pedicon conference in the DMCH where doctors from Mumbai, Chennai, Gujarat, Delhi and other places came. They were accommodated in the guest house inside the premises. It is yet to ascertain who has brought liquor bottles inside the guest house and done the party," Mishra said.

“People are alleging that I was present at the party. I want to challenge them that if they prove me that I was present in the liquor party, I will resign from the post," he said.

"The conference is currently underway in DMCH and we have constituted a four members committee to investigate the incident. We are ready to take action against them following the report," he said.

Liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016 and the state government has been advertising in all districts. Even the slogans on liquor ban mentioned in the walls of DMCH as well, still, the doctors have breached the law and consumed liquor.

