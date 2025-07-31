DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant meets CM Stalin, sparks political buzz in TN

Chennai, July 31 Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Thursday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin at his residence in Chennai, in what was officially described as a courtesy visit but has generated fresh political chatter ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Premalatha, accompanied by senior party leaders including DMDK Treasurer L.K. Sudhish and former MLA B. Parthasarathy, enquired about the Chief Minister’s health.

Stalin had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for a week after he reportedly experienced giddiness during a morning walk. He was discharged last week and has since resumed official duties.

The meeting was attended by members of the Chief Minister’s family, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and senior DMK leader and Minister E.V. Velu.

While the DMDK has presented the visit as a gesture of goodwill, political observers note that it comes at a time of fluid alliances and growing speculation about the party’s future moves.

The DMDK’s relationship with the AIADMK, its long-time ally, has been under strain in recent months.

Tensions surfaced last month over the allocation of a Rajya Sabha seat, with DMDK leaders publicly expressing displeasure at being denied representation. Although the AIADMK later assured the DMDK of a Rajya Sabha seat in 2026, the episode highlighted simmering unease within the alliance.

Premalatha Vijayakant’s outreach to the DMK leadership has therefore drawn attention, especially as the state inches closer to the Assembly polls.

While there has been no official word of any political realignment, the optics of the meeting have sparked discussion in political circles about whether the DMDK could explore new equations in the run-up to the elections.

The visit also mirrors recent interactions by other political leaders with the Chief Minister. Earlier, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman had visited Stalin to offer condolences following the death of his elder brother, Mu. Ka. Muthu.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister returned to the Secretariat on Thursday, launching new welfare initiatives and reviewing government activities. His appearance in public and continued discharge of duties have reassured DMK cadres after his brief hospitalisation.

