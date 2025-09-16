DMK aims to make ‘Mupperum Vizha’ festival grand statement ahead of 2026 polls

Chennai, Sep 16 The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is set to hold its much-anticipated annual 'Mupperum Vizha' festival on Wednesday at Kodangipatti near Karur, marking a major political and cultural gathering for the party.

Traditionally, the DMK observes September 17 as its founding day, which coincides with the birth anniversary of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, as well as the remembrance of former Chief Minister and party founder C.N. Annadurai (popularly known as Anna). Each year, the party organises a large-scale festival in their honour, known as the ‘Mupperum Vizha’, paying tribute to these towering icons of the Dravidian movement.

This year’s event is being organised on an unprecedented scale, with nearly 50 acres of land at Kodangipatti converted into a sprawling venue. Party insiders said that elaborate arrangements have been made to accommodate the massive turnout, with lakhs of cadres and supporters expected to attend from across Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin will be the central figure at the event. According to the programme schedule, Stalin will arrive at Tiruchirappalli airport at 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday, before travelling by road to Karur.

He is likely to briefly halt at the Government Tourist House in Thanthonimalai for rest before proceeding to the festival grounds in the evening. At around 4 p.m., he will arrive at the venue to deliver a key address outlining the party’s ideological legacy and its current political vision.

Given the scale of the event and the Chief Minister’s presence, the Karur district police have arranged extensive security. Senior officials confirmed that multiple layers of protection, traffic management systems, and crowd-control measures are in place to ensure smooth proceedings.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, several cabinet ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and senior functionaries of the DMK will also be present.

Political observers suggest that the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ festival, coming ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, is likely to serve not only as a tribute to Periyar and Anna but also as a show of strength by the DMK in the central districts of the state.

With high-level leaders in attendance and thousands of cadres mobilised, Wednesday’s celebration in Karur is expected to be a defining moment in the DMK’s annual calendar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor