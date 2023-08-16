DMK calls hunger strike on Aug 20 against Centre, Guv on NEET ban

By IANS | Published: August 16, 2023 02:44 PM 2023-08-16T14:44:26+5:30 2023-08-16T14:45:05+5:30

Chennai, Aug 16 Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Wednesday announced a statewide hunger strike on August 20 against ...

DMK calls hunger strike on Aug 20 against Centre, Guv on NEET ban | DMK calls hunger strike on Aug 20 against Centre, Guv on NEET ban

DMK calls hunger strike on Aug 20 against Centre, Guv on NEET ban

Google News Next

Chennai, Aug 16 Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Wednesday announced a statewide hunger strike on August 20 against the Centre and state Governor for not giving their assent to the anti-NEET bill.

State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udayanidhi Stalin said the youth, student and doctors wing of the DMK will conduct the day-long hunger strike across all the district headquarters.

In a joint statement, Udayanidhi Stalin and secretaries of the three wings said that the party would continue with the agitation until a nod is not given to the bill.

The announcement of the strike comes a day after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his Independence Day address, said that education must be included in the state subject in concurrent list.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur