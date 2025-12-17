DMK focussed on confronting Centre, not people’s welfare: Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Chennai, Dec 17 Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday accused the DMK government of prioritising political confrontation with the Centre over addressing the real needs and welfare of the people of the State.

He alleged that the ruling party had consistently adopted a confrontational approach on several issues without delivering tangible benefits to the public.

Speaking to reporters, Nagenthran said the DMK government had repeatedly raised disputes with the Union government instead of focusing on governance and development. He alleged that the State government had obstructed the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across Tamil Nadu and had unnecessarily escalated the language issue, thereby creating hostility towards the Centre.

“The DMK government is indulging in diversionary tactics rather than doing anything constructive for the people. It has not delivered on people-centric governance but has chosen to confront the Centre by approaching courts, blocking the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and taking an anti-Hindi stance,” he said.

Referring to the DMK’s opposition to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, which seeks to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Nagenthran alleged that the State government’s stand was politically motivated.

He claimed that opposing the proposed legislation was an attempt to divert public attention rather than engage in meaningful debate on employment generation and rural livelihoods.

On the proposed agitation by the Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) against the recent Karthigai Deepam judgment, the BJP leader questioned the party’s priorities. He said it was “strange” that a party which claimed to champion Dalit rights had not taken to the streets over incidents such as the Vengaivayal episode, where human faeces were allegedly mixed in a village drinking water tank, or the hooch tragedies reported in the State.

Nagenthran alleged that the DMK and its allies selectively raised issues for political gain while remaining silent on incidents that directly affected marginalised communities. He reiterated that the BJP would continue to highlight what it described as the failures of the State government and press for governance focused on development, education, employment, and social justice.

The remarks come amid heightened political exchanges between the DMK and the BJP over Centre-State relations, education policy, and welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu.

