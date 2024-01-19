DMK forms three teams for 2024 general elections

Chennai, Jan 19 Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Friday announced the formation of three teams for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The three teams are given different responsibilities with one team to coordinate and oversee the entire election operations, while the second will be in charge of seat-sharing and coordination with allies, and the third will prepare the election manifesto.

DMK President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the formation of the first team that will coordinate and oversee the party’s work for the general elections. This team includes Ministers K.N. Nehru, R.S. Bharathi, E.V. Velu, Thangam Thennarasu, and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

DMK General Secretary and Water Resources Minister S.Duraimurugan announced the second team to hold seat-sharing talks with alliance partners. This team will be headed by T.R. Baalu and senior leaders K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudy, A. Raja, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, and Tiruchi N. Siva will be its members.

Duraimurugan also announced a third team which will be headed by MP Kanimozhi to prepare the party’s manifesto. The members include T.K.S. Elangovan, A.K.S. Vijayan, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, T.R.B. Raaja, Govi Chezhian, K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, M.M. Abdullah, Ezhilan Naganathan and Chennai Mayor R. Priya.

The DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 39 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Stalin has called upon the cadres and leaders to now win all the seats in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor