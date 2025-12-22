'DMK govt will not return to power, people ready for change': AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Salem, Dec 22 Opposition leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government on Monday, asserting that its tenure is nearing an 'inevitable end' and the party will not return to power in the upcoming state elections.

Speaking to the media in Salem, he said that political parties with similar views are welcome to join the AIADMK-led alliance to “remove the DMK from power”.

Palaniswami criticised the DMK for allegedly failing to honour its promises and accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s administration of burdening Tamil Nadu with record-breaking debt. “When this government completes its term, Tamil Nadu will be a state that has borrowed five lakh crore rupees. The DMK has set a new record in borrowing,” he said.

The opposition leader demanded that the state government provide Rs 5,000 to every ration card holder ahead of the Pongal festival, arguing that the ruling party has failed to address rising costs and livelihood challenges.

EPS also targeted the DMK on employment and social welfare, noting that the government had promised to increase the 100-day work scheme to 150 days but failed to do so.

He added that it was the Centre that increased the number of workdays to 125.

He also urged the Union government to review the recent railway ticket fare hike.

Responding to state BJP chief Nainar Nagendran’s remarks about alliances, Palaniswami said such views were personal.

When asked whether TVK is a “clean party”, EPS responded that only the people can decide its purity and credibility -- not political leaders.

He alleged that DMK misled voters with attractive announcements, including loan waivers and LPG subsidies, which he claimed have not materialised.

He further accused the ruling party of deliberately neglecting the demands of protesting nurses who seek permanent employment.

The AIADMK leader also criticised the DMK over its allegations regarding voter roll revisions.

“DMK claims that one crore voters have been removed. That is false. Only duplicate and deceased voters have been eliminated,” he asserted, adding that the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is a routine procedure applicable to all parties.

He remarked mockingly that the DMK’s dependence on deceased or fake voters was historically well-known and said genuine voters always have the option to reapply if their names are missing.

Palaniswami concluded by saying that the 2026 election would end the DMK’s rule and that people are ready for change.

