DMK govt's flagship 'Kalaignar Kanavu Illam' scheme nears 1 lakh homes milestone

Chennai, July 12 The Kalaignar Kanavu Illam (KKI), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government's flagship rural housing scheme, is set to reach a major milestone, the completion of one lakh houses for the rural poor, within the next few weeks.

As of now, a total of 81,811 houses have been fully completed under the scheme.

An additional 18,071 homes have reached the roofing stage, while construction is underway on 118 others, which are expected to reach the roofing stage by July 20.

Launched during the 2024–25 financial year, the KKI scheme aims to build one lakh houses annually for economically weaker sections in rural areas.

The state government spent over Rs 3,039 crore for the scheme’s implementation in its inaugural year. Progress continues into the current financial year as well.

So far, 24 houses have been completed. Foundation and basement work has been completed for more than 90,000 houses, and 39,726 of them have progressed to at least the lintel stage.

An additional Rs 673 crore has been spent so far this year to support construction activity. Each house built under the KKI scheme will have a minimum plinth area of 360 square feet, which includes a kitchen. Of this, at least 300 square feet will be built using reinforced cement concrete (RCC), ensuring durability.

The cost of constructing each unit is Rs 3.5 lakh, which includes contributions from central schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Through MGNREGS, each house accounts for 90 person-days of employment, while an additional 10 person-days are earmarked for the construction of an Individual Household Latrine (IHHL), supported under Swachh Bharat (Grameen) at a cost of Rs 12,000.

A key requirement for eligibility is that beneficiaries must possess a land patta in their name. However, in cases involving landless yet eligible individuals, District Collectors have been authorised to issue pattas, thereby enabling their inclusion in the scheme.

With rapid progress and committed funding, the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme stands as a symbol of the Tamil Nadu government's continued focus on improving rural housing and uplifting the living conditions of the underprivileged.

