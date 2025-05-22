DMK hails SC's stay on ED probe in TASMAC case

Chennai, May 22 The DMK on Thursday celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to stay the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe into the alleged TASMAC scam, calling it a major vindication of the party's position.

Speaking to reporters at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, party organising secretary R. S. Bharathi said, "The Supreme Court's ruling exposed the Centre's attempt to weaponise the ED to malign the Tamil Nadu government."

"The BJP cannot digest the DMK's consistent electoral victories in Tamil Nadu. That is why they are using the ED to defame our regime," Bharathi said.

Bharathi pointed out that around 44 First Information Reports (FIRs) had been filed in connection with TASMAC, the state-run liquor distribution body.

"Yet, only a few selectively chosen FIRs were used by the ED to conduct raids. This shows that the intention was not to investigate but to create a negative perception about the DMK," he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court's observations, Bharathi claimed the Apex Court had criticised the ED for functioning like a "blackmailing institution" in several parts of the country.

"The court's order is not just a relief for Tamil Nadu, but also a strong message against the arbitrary actions of the ED," he added.

He further asserted that the verdict is a legal endorsement of the DMK government's stand and legal efforts against the ED's overreach.

"The court has dealt a hammer blow to the ED's politically motivated actions. This is a significant win for federalism and democracy," Bharathi said.

The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, had stayed the ED's probe into alleged money laundering involving TASMAC, questioning the agency’s jurisdiction and motives.

The judgment has sparked sharp political reactions, with the DMK framing it as a triumph against "authoritarian interference" by the Centre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor