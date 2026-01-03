DMK launches AI-powered platforms to crowdsource ideas for 2026 TN poll manifesto

Chennai, Jan 3 The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Saturday, unveiled a comprehensive, technology-driven public outreach initiative to gather suggestions and feedback for its election manifesto ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The artificial intelligence–based platform, along with a dedicated mobile number, website, email ID and social media channels, was formally launched by DMK President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, as part of the party's manifesto preparation exercise.

According to a press statement issued by the DMK, the initiative is aimed at ensuring wide public participation in shaping the party's vision for the state.

Members of the public can submit their views and policy recommendations through multiple platforms, including a phone line (08069446900), WhatsApp (9384001724), email (dmkmanifesto2026@dmk.in), the party website (www.dmk.in/ta/manifesto2026), social media account (dmkmanifesto26), and the AI portal tnmanifesto.ai.

The statement said the DMK has constituted a 12-member election manifesto preparation committee under the leadership of party's Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

The committee will conduct extensive consultations with the general public, including farmers, business owners, youth, women and other sections of society, and will travel across districts to collect inputs for the manifesto.

Highlighting the party's governance record, the statement noted that the DMK had made 505 promises in its 2021 Assembly election manifesto, of which 404 -- nearly 80 per cent -- have been fulfilled so far.

Of these, 364 commitments have either been completed or are currently under implementation, while 40 announcements are under active consideration by the state government.

The remaining 101 promises could not be implemented for various reasons, the DMK said.

Thirty-seven commitments, including scrapping the NEET examination and declaring the Thirukkural a national scripture, were stalled due to non-cooperation from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government.

Another 64 promises could not be taken forward owing to local protests, administrative challenges and prevailing circumstances.

The statement also pointed out that several major welfare schemes were rolled out by the Dravidian Model government despite not being part of the original manifesto.

These include the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Pudumai Pen, Naam Muthalvan, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Kalaignar's Kanavu Illam and the "Ungaludan Stalin" initiative.

Saying that the party is now preparing for a "Dravidian Model 2.0" government, the DMK appealed to people across Tamil Nadu to actively participate in the manifesto-building process by sharing ideas for the state's future development.

