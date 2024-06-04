DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi re-elected from Thoothukudi seat

Chennai, June 4 DMK Deputy General Secretary and sitting Member of Parliament from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat has retained her seat by a huge margin.

Kanimozhi, who is the sister of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin and daughter of iconic DMK leader and former Chief Minister, late Kalaignar Karunanidhi defeated her nearest rival, Sivasamy Velumani of the AIADMK by a margin of 3,92,738 votes.

The NDA constituent, Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) candidate, Vijayaseelan SDR was in third place.

The winning candidate Kanimozhi Karunanidhi garnered 5,40,729 votes while Sivasamy Velumani polled 1,47,991 votes. The TMC candidate, Vijayaseelan could get only 1,22,380 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kanimozhi won the seat by a margin of 3,47,209 votes and in this election she has bettered her own margin.

