DMK Leads Vikravandi Bypoll: Anniyur Siva Ahead by 5,000 Votes Against PMK

Tamil Nadu's DMK party took an early lead in the Vikravandi Assembly Constituency, where the counting of votes from the July bypoll is underway. As per reports, DMK's Anniyur Siva is leading his nearest PMK rival, C. Anbumani, by about 5,000 votes.

Counting of votes began at 8 am, starting with postal ballots. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of DMK legislator N. Pugazhenthi in April this year. The DMK-led alliance had won all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections.