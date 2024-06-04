DMK-led INDIA bloc leads in TN; Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran leads, Annamalai trials

Chennai, June 4 The DMK-led INDIA bloc is leading in many Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu in the early counting

Senior DMK leader and sister of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is leading from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat.

Dayanidhi Maran, former Union Minister and senior leader of DMK is leading from Chennai Central.

BJP state president and party star campaigner, K. Annamalai is trailing from Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.

Congress leader and sitting MP Karti Chidambaram is leading from the Sivaganga constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) won 38 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats. 950 candidates are in the fray for the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu recorded a 69.72 per cent voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections, with Dharmapuri posting the highest turnout at 81.20 per cent and Chennai Central recording the lowest at 53.96 per cent.

There are 39 counting centres across the state and 38,000 personnel involved in the counting exercise.

