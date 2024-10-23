DMK-led INDIA bloc will win all upcoming elections: CM Stalin

Chennai, Oct 23 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed confidence that the DMK-led INDIA bloc will secure victory in all upcoming polls in the state, including the Assembly elections, citing the alliance’s strong bond.

CM Stalin made this statement while addressing a gathering at a function held at the DMK headquarters, ‘Anna Arivalayam,’ on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the INDIA bloc is united by ideology and not simply formed for electoral gains. His remarks were in response to accusations by Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), who claimed that the DMK alliance was experiencing internal discord.

The Chief Minister refuted these claims, stating that while there are discussions and debates within the bloc, there are no rifts or divisions.

“The Leader of Opposition is envious of the popularity of the DMK alliance. The people of Tamil Nadu have already rejected the AIADMK alliance,” CM Stalin said, adding that Palaniswami is “like an invalid currency” and is growing increasingly frustrated.

The Chief Minister also mocked Palaniswami’s comments, saying, “I thought EPS was daydreaming, but to my surprise, he is now predicting the future, acting as an astrologer foretelling the future of our alliance. Our alliance is not just for elections, it is based on a shared ideology.”

CM Stalin also criticised Palaniswami’s absence from the scene during the recent rains that flooded several parts of Chennai. “While I, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi, ministers, and other representatives were on the ground overseeing rescue operations, the Opposition leader fled to his hometown, Salem,” he remarked.

It is worth noting that the DMK-led alliance has been on a winning streak since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The alliance triumphed in the 2021 Assembly elections, the Urban Local Body polls, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where they secured all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.

CM Stalin has directed party cadres to work towards securing 200 seats for the DMK and its allies in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin has been entrusted with overseeing the 2026 Assembly election campaign.

