DMK MP moves suspension of business notice in RS to discuss hike in price of petroleum products

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Wednesday moved suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over an "enormous hike in the price of petroleum products which has a spiraling effect on the essential commodities prices affecting poor and middle-class people."

"Kindly suspend the proceedings of the House under Rule 267 of the Rules of procedure and conduct of business in the council of states as listed in the revised list of business on 20-7-2022 to discuss an urgent issue of public importance. The enormous hike in the price of petroleum products which has a spiraling effect on the essential commodities prices affecting the poor and middle-class people," DMK MP said.

However, the Centre on May 21 reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to provide much-needed relief to consumers, causing an additional revenue implication of around Rs 1 trillion to the exchequer.

The Centre on July 1 imposed a special additional excise duty to the tune of Rs 6 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel on exports, a move that could help meet the country's energy demand.

Meanwhile, the cost of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kilogram will get dearer from Wednesday as their prices have been raised by Rs 50 per unit.

Notably, both the Houses of Parliament witnessed two adjournments over protests of opposition members on GST price rise, inflation and other issues. The House had seen an adjournment on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

However, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the 5 per cent tax is being levied on wheat flour and other items after nod from all states, including non-BJP ruled states.

In a series of tweets, Sitharaman said states levied sales tax or VAT on foodgrains in the pre-Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime and the present levy on cereals, pulses, flour, curd and lassi is an exercise to curb tax leakage.

The GST council in its 47th meeting had recommended to reconsider the approach for the imposition of GST on specified food items like pulses, cereals, flour and other edible products.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

( With inputs from ANI )

