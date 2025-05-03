DMK slams Centre for vendetta politics, vows legal fight and campaign

Chennai, May 3 Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK on Saturday strongly condemned the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for “vendetta politics.”

The party vowed to confront the Centre’s actions both legally and by taking its message directly to the people. At a meeting of the party’s district secretaries, chaired by DMK President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the party passed a resolution alleging that the Union government had created an “undeclared Emergency” through its abuse of power.

“This meeting of district secretaries strongly condemns the Union BJP government, which is creating an undeclared Emergency,” the resolution stated, citing a pattern of political intimidation through raids by the Income Tax Department and the ED, especially in opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu. The DMK further accused the Centre of undermining the independence of autonomous institutions, including the judiciary.

It claimed that agencies such as the CBI, ED, and the tax department, which are mandated to operate impartially, have become tools of political retaliation under the BJP regime. According to the DMK, courts have also criticised the misuse of these institutions.

The party alleged that the BJP government used its agencies to pressure political rivals into alliances, notably the AIADMK, which recently aligned with the BJP. The resolution cited instances where the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court had reportedly censured the functioning of these central agencies in corruption-related cases.

Reaffirming its stance, the DMK said it would face all actions against its leaders by central agencies with “courage and legal resolve.” The party also pledged to expose the BJP’s alleged abuse of power to the public and to defeat the saffron party and its allies in the upcoming elections.

Senior DMK leaders, including K. Ponmudy and V. Senthil Balaji, remain under the ED’s scrutiny in connection with various cases. With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections just a year away, the DMK has already begun its preparations, setting an ambitious target of winning 200 out of 234 seats in the 2026 polls.

