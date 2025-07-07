DMK targets EPS with satirical post ‘East 5 Star, Do Nothing’ on World Chocolate Day

Chennai, July 7 The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) took a sharp dig at All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Monday, using World Chocolate Day as an opportunity to launch a satirical attack on the opposition leader’s political record.

A post shared by DMK’s official IT wing on Instagram (@dmkitwing) featured a cartoon caricature of Palaniswami holding a popular chocolate bar with the slogan, “Eat 5 Star, Do Nothing.”

The message, which mimics a well-known chocolate advertisement, was clearly aimed at portraying EPS as inactive and indifferent to Tamil Nadu’s pressing issues.

The caption accompanying the post accused the AIADMK leader of remaining silent on key policy matters during his tenure as Chief Minister and in the current political discourse.

“Where was he when Tamil Nadu needed strong voices on education, culture, and democracy?” the post asked.

The DMK highlighted several contentious topics where it claims EPS and his party failed to act decisively, including, NEET ban and the post accused the AIADMK of not doing enough to oppose the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which many in Tamil Nadu view as discriminatory against rural and state board students.

The post also criticised the opposition for not pushing back against central policies that allegedly undermine Tamil Nadu’s autonomy in education.

The post also questioned AIADMK’s silence on issues surrounding the underrepresentation of Tamil Nadu’s interests in the national research institution.

The DMK, through the post, indirectly claimed that the AIADMK government did not show enough initiative in protecting and promoting the findings from the Keeladi archaeological site, which has brought international attention to Tamil culture and history.

It also alleged that the previous regime neglected efforts to secure adequate support for the growth and promotion of Tamil.

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with supporters of both parties engaging in heated exchanges. While DMK backers hailed it as a clever political message, AIADMK sympathisers dismissed it as cheap propaganda.

--IANS

