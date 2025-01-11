DMK to contest Erode (east) Assembly bypoll to be held on Feb 5

Chennai, Jan 11 Tamil Nadu’s ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will contest the Erode (east) Assembly by-election scheduled to be held on February 5 after the Congress, which held the seat, decided to hand over the constituency to its senior ally.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K Selvaperunthagai said, "As the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are just 10 months away, Chief Minister and INDIA bloc leader in Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, has taken this decision for the first time, following a request from the Congress party. After a thorough discussion with the Congress leadership, it has been decided that the DMK candidate will contest the Erode (east) Assembly by-election.”

“We will all work together to ensure the victory of the DMK candidate with a huge margin of votes, to protect the Indian Constitution and to strengthen democracy in the country. We will make sure that the DMK candidate wins with a large number of votes, and we will work together to achieve this goal,” Selvaperunthagai added.

Notably, this will be the second by-election for the Erode East Assembly constituency in two years. The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan on December 14, 2024.

Elangovan, a grandnephew of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, was elected to the seat in a by-election in early 2023.

He had contested the by-election after the untimely demise of his son, Thirumagan Everaa, who passed away due to a heart attack in January 2023 at the age of 46.

Chief Minister and DMK President M. K. Stalin visited the Erode district on December 19 and 20, 2024, to strengthen the party's presence ahead of the by-poll and the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The DMK has set an ambitious target of winning 200 out of the 234 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections.

