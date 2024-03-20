DMK to repeat Kalanidhi Veeraswamy from Chennai North LS constituency
By IANS | Published: March 20, 2024 10:10 PM2024-03-20T22:10:12+5:302024-03-20T22:15:03+5:30
Chennai, March 20 The DMK is repeating sitting MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy from the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency ...
Chennai, March 20 The DMK is repeating sitting MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy from the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 polls.
Veeraswamy, 54, a plastic surgeon by profession, is the son of senior party leader Arcot Veerasamy, a former state power minister and close associate of late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Veeraswamy defeated the DMDK's R. Mohan Raj by a huge margin of 4,61,518 votes.
Chennai North constituency is considered a DMK bastion and its candidates have won continuously except in 2014 when TG Venkatesh Babu of the AIADMK won the seat, defeating the DMK's R. Girirajan by a margin of 99,704 votes.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app