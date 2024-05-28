DMK to take action against district secretaries over non-performance in LS polls

Chennai, May 28 The DMK will take strict action against those district secretaries of the party who have failed to perform in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

A senior leader of the DMK told IANS that DMK would take strict action against those district secretaries who have not performed according to party expectations.

“M.K Stalin had directed all the district secretaries to make sure that the party and INDIA bloc candidates should win in their constituencies,” the senior leader said.

He said that the party feels that it cannot repeat the 2019 Lok Sabha performance where the DMK had won 38 seats out of 39.

“We may not get as many seats as we had expected. The party president is holding an urgent online meeting of district secretaries to make each one of them accountable for the election results,” the senior leader said.

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin along with the DMK General Secretary (Organisation) and Minister for Water Resources S. Duraimurugan will chair a meeting of party district secretaries on June 1 to review the performance of the party leaders.

Sources said that some of the district secretaries would be removed if their performance will not be up to party expectations.

