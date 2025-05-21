DMK to unveil 2026 Assembly election work plan at general council meet on June 1

Chennai, May 21 The ruling DMK is gearing up for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with a target of winning 200 out of 234 seats. As part of its early groundwork, the party will unveil a comprehensive election work plan during its General Council meeting scheduled to be held in Madurai on June 1.

While an official announcement is still awaited, sources confirm that the DMK leadership has already appointed eight senior leaders as regional in-charges to oversee election-related activities across various parts of the state. These leaders have been entrusted with multiple responsibilities, including coordinating preparatory work, assessing grassroots dynamics, and resolving internal disputes among local functionaries.

The state has been divided into eight regions, each managed by a high-ranking party leader with considerable influence.

A. Raja, former Union Minister and Deputy General Secretary, will handle the Chennai region. The southern districts have been divided between Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi and Minister Thangam Thennarasu, each taking charge of separate zones.

Minister R. Sakkarapani has been assigned to the region covering Madurai, Dindigul, and Theni.

Former Minister V. Senthil Balaji is in charge of the Coimbatore region.

The delta and central districts fall under the purview of the Principal Secretary and Minister, K.N. Nehru. Ministers E.V. Velu and M.R.K. Panneerselvam will oversee the northern districts.

Sources indicate that the exact delineation of regions and their constituent districts will be finalised and announced officially at the General Council meeting in Madurai.

In the meantime, the regional in-charges have already begun groundwork in their respective areas. They are conducting consultations with local leaders, including district secretaries, MLAs, and ministers, and are actively addressing issues such as factionalism and disputes among party cadres.

The party has formed a five-member high-level committee, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, to oversee the resolution of more serious or unresolved internal issues.

Regional in-charges and district-level functionaries held multiple rounds of meetings with this committee at the DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, with discussions reportedly focused on districts under the supervision of Thangam Thennarasu and K.N. Nehru. These consultative meetings are expected to continue in the days ahead.

According to party insiders, these sessions are serving two critical purposes: first, to resolve intra-party conflicts well before the election process intensifies, and second, to ensure early and efficient implementation of the party’s poll strategy.

With less than a year to go before the 2026 elections, the DMK is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and coordinated campaign across the state, aiming for a resounding mandate for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and a second consecutive term in power.

