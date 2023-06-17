DMK using police force to silence opposition, says AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan on BJP leader SG Suryah's arrest

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 17 : In a reaction to the arrest of BJP Tamil Nadu state secretary SG Suryah, the AIADMK IT Wing zonal secretary and spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Saturday said that the DMK is using police force to silence the voices of opposition and the common man.

"They are using the police force to silence the voices of opposition, the voices of the common man. It clearly shows that the DMK is using the police force as a form of vendetta and to suppress the voice of many," Kovai Sathyan told ANI.

Hitting out the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Sathyan said that he is the most 'unfit' person for the role of a Chief Minister. Talking to ANI, he said, "MK Stalin knows vendetta politics but he does not know governance. That is what we are saying from the beginning that he is the most unfit CM for the role. And his priority is advertisements and acting, not on governance."

In another reaction, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said, "In Tamil Nadu, there is no democracy. Vendetta politics is going on there. (Tamil Nadu Minister) Senthil Balaji was arrested in a case of corruption and not because of political vendetta. SG Surya was arrested on the basis of his political statement. I am hopeful that we will get justice from the judiciary."

In addition to this, Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said, "There is nothing defamatory about his statement. In fact, it is a false complaint by Venkatesan. It is irresponsible on the part of the MP to have given a false complaint. The Government is intimidating BJP workers, as ordered by CM Stalin. BJP will not tolerate this."

The Tamil Nadu state secretary was produced before the Madurai court by the police on Saturday amid heavy security. He was arrested on Friday for his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan.

In a scathing letter aimed at Communist Party of India (CPI) Councilor Viswanathan, the BJP State Secretary Suryah had earlier referred to an incident in which a sanitation worker from Madurai died on the job. He claimed that he was forced to work in faecal water and hence he developed an allergic reaction in his body.

In the letter attached to his tweet, Suryah lashed out at Viswanathan for his double standards, for forcing the deceased sanitation worker to resort to manual scavenging despite being aware that it is prohibited by law.

In the same tweet, Suryah attacked Madurai MP Venkatesan for his silence. "Your fake politics of separatism stinks worse than that cesspool, find a way to live as a human being, mate!" a rough translation of his tweet in Tamil read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor