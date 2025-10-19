DMK's no to alliance overtures from Ramadoss camp to avoid rift with VCK

Chennai, Oct 19 The ruling DMK is learnt to have rejected overtures from Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S. Ramadoss’ camp seeking to rejoin the DMK-led alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Party sources said the decision was taken to preserve the cohesiveness of the existing alliance, particularly with VCK, a key DMK partner with a strong base among Dalits in northern Tamil Nadu.

According to senior DMK leaders, the Ramadoss camp had recently approached the party through informal channels to explore the possibility of an alliance. “We received feelers from the PMK founder’s side, but our leadership was not keen. Any move to bring in PMK could upset VCK and may even risk their withdrawal from the alliance. The DMK will not align with either the father or the son in 2026,” a senior leader said.

The PMK, founded to represent the interests of the Vanniyar community, has been facing a leadership feud between Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss.

The party’s legislative wing has yet to receive official recognition for either faction in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, despite requests from Anbumani’s group.

The last time PMK and VCK shared space within the DMK alliance was during the 2011 Assembly elections, when PMK contested 30 seats and won three, while VCK, which contested 10, failed to secure a victory.

VCK MP D. Ravikumar said decisions on alliances rest entirely with the DMK leadership but reiterated his party’s long-held stance against partnering with PMK or the BJP.

“We respect Dr Ramadoss as a veteran leader, and our leader Thol. Thirumavalavan even enquired about his health recently. But as far as alliances go, the DMK will take the call,” he said.

Analysts recall that in 2011, PMK managed to draw significant votes even in Dalit-dominated seats such as Jayankondam. However, the 2012 Dharmapuri caste violence, triggered by an inter-caste marriage, caused a deep rift between Dalit and non-Dalit communities in the region. Since then, caste tensions have lingered, with VCK accusing PMK of instigating hostility.

In July, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai’s visit to Dr Ramadoss had drawn criticism from VCK, prompting senior Congress leaders, including Manickam Tagore, to step in and reaffirm solidarity with Thirumavalavan’s party.

