DMRC announces 15 lakh compensation to kin of woman killed in metro accident

The Delhi Metro has announced Rs 15 lakh compensation to the "next of kin" of a woman who died last week when her clothes entanlged in the door a train she was exiting, it said in a post on social media platform X.The incident occurred on December 14 at Inderlok metro station. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is holding an inquiry into this incident. According to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the provisions in the Metro Railway (Procedure of Claims) Rules, 2017, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh shall be paid to the deceased's next of kin.

In addition, DMRC shall also take care of the education of the two children. A team of senior officials has been deputed by DMRC to look into the matter to facilitate all requirements quickly. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 20, 2023

"In addition, as humanitarian assistance to the children of the deceased, an additional amount of Rupees 10 lakhs shall also be provided. Since the children are both minors, DMRC is currently engaged in sorting out the legal modalities of handing over the amount to the legal heir," it said, as quoted by news agency PTI.In addition, the DMRC shall also take care of the education of the two children, it said. A team of senior officials has been deputed by DMRC to look into the matter to facilitate all requirements quickly.Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing And Urban Affairs, Delhi Metro's management will ensure the bereaved children's education. For the unversed, 35-year old Reena died on Saturday after coming under a Delhi Metro train at Inderlok Station. The deceased had come under the train after a part of her saree got stuck between the Metro doors as they closed.Vicky, a relative of the woman, said she was going to Mohan Nagar from Nangloi in west Delhi when she met with the accident.Reena is survived by a son and a daughter. Her husband died around seven years ago.

