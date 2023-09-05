DMRC breaks own record of highest daily passenger trips

New Delhi, Sep 5 In a major achievement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday announced that it broke its own record for the highest number of daily passenger trips, setting a new milestone in the transportation system's history.

The feat of 71.03 lakh trips was achieved on Monday.

“For perspective, the previous highest recorded passenger journey count stood at 69.94 lakh and 68.16 lakh on August 29 and August 28, respectively. This milestone, achieved yesterday (Monday), comes after a period of challenges that reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi-NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by DMRC,” the DMRC said in a statement.

According to official data, Yellow Line recorded the highest number of passengers on Monday with 19,35,752, followed by the Blue Line (18,74,167), Red Line (7,68,742), Violet Line (7,36,237), Pink Line (7,04,545), Magenta Line (5,92,338), Green Line (3,35,529), Airport Line(69,527), Rapid Metro (47,733) and Grey Line (38,941).

“DMRC continues to prioritise passenger safety and comfort while enhancing connectivity across the Delhi-NCR region. This milestone underscores our mission to provide accessible, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions,” a spokesperson said.

