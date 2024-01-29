DMRC changes colour code of upcoming Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor

New Delhi, Jan 29 The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to change the colour code of the upcoming Delhi Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Phase IV from "silver" to "golden" for better visibility and convenience for the passengers, an official said on Monday.

"The decision has been taken since the golden colour can be displayed more prominently and clearly on the trains rather than silver, which tends to get mixed with the overall silvery texture of the stainless steel body of the Metro trains," Delhi Metro spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.

"Therefore, the selection of ‘golden’ as the colour code would ensure better visibility on trains and will be more convenient for the passengers," he said.

The Delhi metro has colour-coded all its operational corridors for easier identification by the passengers. A coloured strip indicating the code of that particular corridor is displayed prominently on the body of the trains. For example, a train operating on the blue line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida/ Vaishali has a blue strip below the window.

The Aerocity-Tughlakabad Metro corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV will be 23.62 km long with 15 stations.

"This corridor will connect the Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh Violet Line with the Airport Express Line and will provide connectivity to many new areas in the southern part of the national capital. This corridor is expected to be made operational by March 2026," Dayal said.

