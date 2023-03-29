DMRC employee injured by kite 'maanjha', FIR lodged

New Delhi, March 29 A 36-year-old DMRC employee suffered injuries on her neck after she came in contact with a kite 'maanjha' (string) when she was returning home on her Scooty in Delhi's Shastri Park area, an official said on Wednesday.

The injured person has been identified as Vinki Bhardwaj, a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad. The police said that Vinki was admitted to the Max Hospital in Vasundhara where her condition is stated to be stable.

According to a senior police officer, an information was received at the Shastri Park police station at 8.20 pm on Tuesday from the Sant Parmanand Hospital, informing that a woman had injured her neck after it came in contact with kite 'maanjha' near the Shastri Park flyover.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor