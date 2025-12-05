DMRC steps up special anti-pollution drives across construction sites in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 5 The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has intensified its anti-pollution measures across the national capital, launching a series of special drives aimed at reducing dust and improving cleanliness around its construction zones, officials said on Friday.

The initiative comes at a time when Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality and rising pollution levels.

According to DMRC, teams have been deployed at multiple project sites to curb dust emissions and ensure better upkeep of surrounding areas.

These efforts include cleaning construction zones, removing accumulated road dust, clearing garbage from footpaths and central medians, and ensuring proper disposal of waste materials.

As part of the ongoing campaign, a major drive was carried out on Friday between Azadpur and Ashok Vihar.

The activities included a large-scale cleanliness operation, restoration of damaged footpaths, repair of stretches of nearby roads and beautification of road medians.

Engineers from DMRC conducted thorough inspections of the construction sites as well as the adjoining roads to verify that materials were adequately covered and wheel-wash facilities for vehicles exiting the sites were functioning properly.

DMRC officials said such drives are being undertaken across all construction corridors in view of the increasing pollution burden in the capital.

These efforts are in addition to existing measures implemented by the corporation to limit dust and emissions.

At present, DMRC has temporary jurisdiction over nearly 19 km of city roads, which have been taken over to facilitate metro construction.

These roads, the corporation noted, have already been repaired to prevent them from contributing to local pollution.

To further control dust, more than 100 anti-smog guns have been installed at construction sites, metro stations and various office buildings.

The Environment Department of DMRC is conducting daily inspections to ensure strict adherence to environmental guidelines.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed all government and civic agencies to enforce environmental norms without exception.

DMRC has reaffirmed its commitment to full compliance, emphasising that pollution control remains a high priority throughout its ongoing expansion works.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor