DNPA Advocates for Copyright Protection in AI Model Training

Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) welcomes the initiative of the Department of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry to conduct a review of the intersection between copyright and AI technologies and in seeking stakeholder feedback and concerns.

DNPA firmly believes that utilizing the content of digital news publishers, without consent, for AI training and subsequent generative AI applications, such as search assistance and information purposes, constitutes an infringement of copyright. The association advocates for a regime that ensures fair compensation for content producers, recognizing their rights in the digital landscape.Any initiative of the Government of India to ensure fair play in this regard is vital for the growth of Digital News Media sector in the country.

DNPA looks forward to working with the Ministry to formulate a fair and balanced regime that allows for fair compensation for content producers while allowing for AI models to build and evolve.”