Do not be provoked: CM Siddaramaiah urges people after Ganesh Visarjan violence

Bengaluru, Sep 12 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reacted to the violence at Nagamangala town in Mandya district during the Ganesh Visarjan procession by appealing to the people of Karnataka not to be provoked under any circumstances.

Taking to his X handle, CM Siddaramaiah stated on Thursday, “The stone-pelting incident during the Ganesh immersion in Nagamangala, Mandya district, is undoubtedly a criminal act that disturbs the peace and harmony of society. The government has taken this matter very seriously. More than 50 people have already been arrested in connection with this, and maintaining the peace and order of society is our top priority.”

“For the last one-and-a-half years, there have been no riots, disturbances, or violence, and the state has remained a garden of peace for all communities. “However, those who try to divide the state on religious grounds, regardless of their caste or religion, will face strict action,” CM Siddaramaiah warned.

“I appeal to the public to not fall for provocations and to maintain peace and restraint, thereby cooperating with us,” he urged.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed outrage over the Nagamangala incident from New Delhi, stating that the Congress government was turning Karnataka, which is known as a "garden of peace for all communities” into Pakistan for political appeasement.

"Where is the law or rule that says a Ganesh procession should not pass in front of a mosque? Despite the presence of a Ganesh idol, miscreants pelted stones and set fires. What kind of civility is this?" said Union Minister Joshi.

He urged the government to suppress fanatic forces without adhering to vote-bank politics, questioning why Hindu festivals seem to be met with such indifference by the Congress.

Joshi accused the government of being “responsible for such riots and incidents due to its anti-Hindu policies.”

BJP MP and Yuva Morcha National President, Tejasvi Surya, stated that the incident mirrors the state of law and order in the state.

“Ever since the Congress government has come to power in the state, the anti-Hindu forces have gained new strength. During Tipu Jayanthi, the government permitted sword holding processions with Aurangzeb’s photos. No precaution was taken and the police were not given a free hand. The situation has been created in Karnataka for Hindus not to celebrate Ganesh festival,” Tejasvi Surya claimed.

Former MLA Suresh Gowda maintained that the government in order to divert attention could have encouraged this development and it has to come out in the investigation.

“How could large quantities of stones, swords come out suddenly? Home Minister G Parameshwara should not issue light statements based on inputs by his stooges,” Suresh Gowda stated.

SDPI state President Adbul Majeed stated, “Reports indicate that during Ganesh Chaturthi in Nagamangala, Mandya district, communal groups attacked Muslim-owned shops with stones. There was arson, and looting, causing significant damage. Please instruct DGP Karnataka to deploy additional police forces to restore law and order and take necessary action. Direct relevant authorities to take strict measures against such groups that aim to disrupt communal harmony and tarnish the state's reputation.”

