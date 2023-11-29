'Do you think these passengers will fly IndiGo again', Kapil Sharma tweets after delay in flight

New Delhi, Nov 29 In a social media post that quickly went viral, comedian Kapil Sharma expressed his frustration over the delay of IndiGo Flight 6E 5149 from Chennai to Mumbai.

"Dear @IndiGo6E, first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying the pilot is stuck in traffic, what? Really?" Sharma posted on X.

"We were supposed to take off by 8 pm, and it’s 9:20; still, there is no pilot in the cockpit. Do you think these 180 passengers will fly IndiGo again? Never #indigo6E5149," he said in another post.

However, IndiGo said in a statement that IndiGo flight 6E 5149 from Chennai to Mumbai on November 29 was delayed due to operational reasons.

"Passengers were kept informed about the delay. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor