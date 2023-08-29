Doctor among 4 dead as scooty gets dragged in container-tractor collision in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 29 Four people, including a doctor, his wife and sister-in-law, were killed when the scooty they were riding was hit and dragged during a collision between a container and a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.The accident was reported at 11.30 p.m. on Monday in the Kaithwara area of ​​the district.

Police station in-charge Prabhu Dayal said, "Three scooty-riders died in the collision of a container and a tractor-trolley. Dr. Tareef (28), his nurse wife Nazreen, his sister-in-law Afreen (11) and container driver Anees (27), residents of Talamba police station Nuh of Haryana, died in the accident. Scooty riders were going from Khoh to Kaithwada."

While hitting the tractor-trolley, the container dragged the scooty-riders.

The tractor-trolley driver fled from the spot after the accident.

All the four bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Kaithwara Hospital and further investigations are in progress.

--IANS

