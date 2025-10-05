Doctor arrested, TN-based firm booked after toxic cough syrup kills 11 kids in MP

Chhindwara, Oct 5 In a move following the death of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, police have arrested Dr Praveen Soni and registered a case against him and Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Sresan Pharmaceuticals.

The action comes in the wake of a disturbing revelation that the children had consumed “Coldrif” cough syrup, which reportedly contained toxic compounds, diethylene glycol beyond permissible limits, leading to fatal renal failure.

“It was found 48 per cent against the permissible limit of just 0.1 per cent,” the investigation has revealed.

Superintendent of Police, Chhindwara, Ajay Pandey, confirmed the arrest during a media briefing, stating that Dr Soni had prescribed the syrup to the majority of the affected children.

“On the basis of the Block Medical Officer’s report, a case was filed under sections 105 and 276 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 27(A) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act,” Pandey said.

The FIR was lodged at Parasia police station late Saturday night, and Dr Soni was apprehended from Rajpal Chowk in the Kotwali police station area during a late-night raid by the SP’s special investigation team.

Pandey further revealed that the Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the role of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures the Coldrif syrup in Tamil Nadu.

The SIT will travel to the company’s production base to investigate the source and composition of the medicine.

“The manufacturing company, Sresan Pharmaceuticals of Tamil Nadu, has also been named a prime accused in this case,” he added.

The deaths, concentrated in the Parasia area, had raised alarm over the past few days. Initial reports linked the fatalities to severe cough and cold symptoms.

A detailed inquiry by the Block Medical Officer concluded that the Coldrif syrup contained a harmful compound responsible for kidney failure in children. Based on this report, legal action was initiated, and further investigation into the prescriptions and supply chain is underway.

Pandey said the Block Medical Officer's findings were critical in establishing the link between the syrup and the deaths.

“It was found that the compound in the syrup led to renal failure among children, which ultimately caused their deaths,” he said.

The police are now examining the prescription records and other related details to determine the extent of negligence and accountability.

The tragedy has sparked outrage and demands for stricter oversight of pharmaceutical manufacturing and paediatric prescriptions.

Authorities have assured that the investigation will be pursued thoroughly and all those responsible will be held accountable.

