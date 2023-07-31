Doctor at Mumbai's KEM Hospital ends life by drug injection

Mumbai, July 31 A 25-year-old resident doctor of the BMC-run KEM Hospital, Dr. Adinath Patil allegedly ended his life by injecting himself with a drug, ostensibly owing to work stress, officials said here on Monday.

The suicide took place late on Sunday but was discovered this morning by his colleagues who had gone to his room to remind him to report for his duties in the out-patient department.

When Dr. Patil, hailing from Jalgaon, did not respond, they entered from another side and came across his body there.

As per preliminary reports by the officials of the hospital run by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, he reportedly took the extreme measure out of work pressures. He was working at the KEM Hospital and also for the tuberculosis ward of the hospital which were recently shifted to Sewree, where he ended his life sometime late last night or early this morning.

Dr. Patil’s body has been sent for an autopsy even as his family has left Jalgaon for Mumbai, and further investigations are underway to rule out any foul play.

