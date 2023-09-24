Doctor beaten to death in UP’s Sultanpur over land dispute

Sultanpur (UP), Sept 24 A 53-year-old doctor posted at a community health centre was allegedly beaten to death by some people over a land dispute in Sultanpur on Saturday evening.

Dr Ghanshyam Tripathi, who was posted in the Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre, was beaten to death in the Kotwali area. The police are investigating the matter and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Raids are also being carried out to arrest the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Somen Burma said that the accused will be arrested soon, adding that several teams, including the city police, are conducting raids to arrest the culprits.

Dr Tripathi's wife, Nisha Tripathi, alleged that some people who live in Narainpur killed her husband over a land dispute.

“My husband came to the house in the evening, took Rs 3,000 from me and said it was for a person making a map. He left the house after having some snacks before returning after some time on a rickshaw in an injured state,” she said.

According to Nisha, her husband informed her that he was attacked by Jagdish Narain Singh's son, a resident of Narainpur.

Dr Tripathi was taken to the district hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased's wife said that there was a dispute over a piece of land behind the Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

Upon receiving information about the incident, BJP District President Dr R. A. Verma and former MLA Devmani Dubey reached the district hospital. Former legislator Dev Mani Dwivedi said that the administration should take strict action on such a heinous incident.

SP Barma assured action in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor