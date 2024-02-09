Doctor files police complaint for sexual harassment against junior in B’luru

Bengaluru, Feb 9 A senior lady doctor has lodged a case of sexual harassment against a junior doctor and demanded police action against him in Bengaluru on Friday.

The complaint has been lodged with Banashankari police station. According to police, the victim works as a Head of the Department in the KempeGowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

The accused works under her as a junior doctor. The victim has stated to the police that the accused doctor follows her and touches her inappropriately in the campus. She has also alleged that the accused is stalking her and spreading false information which affected her reputation.

The victim has also told the police that the accused doctor had pulled her clothes. The police have registered a case in this regard and taken up the investigation. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

