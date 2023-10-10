Doctor of hospital in Bihar's Munger alleges BJP MLA physically assaulted him

Patna, Oct 9 :A doctor of a government hospital in Bihar's Munger alleged that BJP MLA Pranav Kumar threatened him with dire consequences and tried to strangulate him on Monday.

Dr Kumar Shanu, who is posted at the Sadar hospital, claimed that the BJP MLA barged into his cabin in the emergency ward and threatened him.

A video in this regard went viral on social media where the verbal spat between the doctor and MLA was taking place inside the emergency ward.

"A neuro case came to the emergency ward and I referred it to the higher centre for better treatment. The patient's kin asked me to talk to the MLA which I refused. Then they asked my name, and I told them that revealing my name is not required here. I did my job," Shanu claimed.

"After a few minutes, MLA Pranav Kumar, along with his two bodyguards and supporters, reached the hospital and barged into the emergency ward. They have held my neck in a bid to strangulate me. He threatened me with dire consequences. The hospital has a shortage of doctors. I was on duty. I became frightened after the incident. What is my fault? There is no medicine to treat neuro patients and hence I referred him. I cannot do the job in such scary circumstances," he added.

On the other hand, the MLA said: "I wanted to interact with the doctor to take his suggestions about a patient but he refused to talk to me. He misbehaved with me and the patient. I did not hold his neck. He was beating the table. I was just asking his name."

