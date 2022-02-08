Doctor shot in Delhi's Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital; condition stable

An incident of firing upon a resident doctor has been reported from Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan on Tuesday, informed police.

"The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is stable now," said a Delhi police officer.

"Multiple teams have been formed to arrest the culprit," the officer added.

A case has been registered under the attempt to murder and various other sections of the Arms Act.

Further investigation is ongoing.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

